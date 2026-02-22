Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.22 and last traded at $177.2910, with a volume of 4326831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.34.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

