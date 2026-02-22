SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $662.65 and last traded at $657.5150, with a volume of 301896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $654.50.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $631.10 and a 200 day moving average of $606.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,724,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.