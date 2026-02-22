iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $246.22 and last traded at $245.2320, with a volume of 320373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,780,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,762 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,172.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 483,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,136,000 after buying an additional 462,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 609,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,019,000 after buying an additional 450,652 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,470.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,545,000 after buying an additional 409,618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,026.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 402,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,186,000 after acquiring an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

