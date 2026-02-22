iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.45 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 295386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.1246 per share. This represents a yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index). The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance of the 12 countries, such as Australia, China, Honk Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
