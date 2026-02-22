iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.45 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 295386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.1246 per share. This represents a yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index). The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance of the 12 countries, such as Australia, China, Honk Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Further Reading

