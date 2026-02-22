KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.2950, with a volume of 96673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Further Reading

