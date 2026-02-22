iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $62.0370, with a volume of 14898920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

