NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

