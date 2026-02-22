NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Meta partnership expands into a full-stack deal (Blackwell GPUs, Rubin chips and Vera CPUs) and commits multi‑year purchases that underpin long-term data‑center revenue for NVIDIA. NVIDIA and Meta Deepen Their AI Alliance—and the Spending Numbers Are Enormous
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that NVIDIA is close to finalizing ~ $30B investment in OpenAI reinforce strategic alignment with the largest AI software player and could secure future demand for chips and services. Nvidia close to finalizing $30 billion investment in OpenAI funding round, FT reports
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple institutional buyers (e.g., Atreides, Woodline, D1 Capital) increased NVDA stakes recently and analysts at several firms reiterated Buy ratings — a sign of continued institutional conviction ahead of earnings. Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner Boosts Nvidia Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings are the immediate catalyst — consensus expects very large revenue (est. ~$65B) and another beat could re-accelerate the stock; but much of that is already priced in. NVIDIA to Post Q4 Earnings: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits?
- Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 options market is pricing in near‑perfect results — that elevates implied volatility and makes downside moves more likely if execution or guidance falls short. Nvidia options are priced for a perfect earnings outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flag the risk of a post‑earnings pullback (examples projecting a $165–$170 downside scenario) if beats only match lofty expectations or guidance disappoints. NVDA Seeks to Break Rangebound Stock Moves After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: New ASIC competitors and well‑funded startups (e.g., Taalas) are raising capital to challenge NVIDIA on cost/performance — a medium‑term competitive risk to monitor. Chip startup Taalas raises $169 million to help build AI chips to take on Nvidia
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
