Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 6,512 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.60 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $226.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total transaction of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,379.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,098 shares of company stock worth $2,416,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PGR opened at $204.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day moving average is $226.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $197.92 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.