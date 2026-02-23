Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $101.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 509,257 shares in the company, valued at $52,040,972.83. This represents a 32.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $35,367,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

