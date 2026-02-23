JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123.25 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $123,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $511,016,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $475,490,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in F5 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $271,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,492,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total value of $487,192.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,710. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $308,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,625,047.77. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,037. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $278.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.50 and its 200-day moving average is $283.55. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

