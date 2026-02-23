JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $126.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,616,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $126,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

