SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.0%
SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $468.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $509.70.
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven flows from rising U.S.-Iran tensions drove buying interest and helped gold push above $5,100/oz, flipping some Wall Street skeptics to buyers. Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises to $5,100/oz, Main Street bullishness unchanged as Iran tensions mount
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports gold has reclaimed the $5,000/oz level as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand — a clear fundamental driver that supports ETF inflows into GLD. Gold reclaims $5,000 as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis highlights bullish reversal patterns and momentum that point to further upside toward $5,345 and possibly the prior record near $5,598/oz — encouraging momentum traders. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term investor thesis on GLD remains constructive: a recent Seeking Alpha piece reiterates GLD as a buy, citing huge AUM, ETF inflows and central-bank demand that support medium/long-term bullishness. GLD: My Second-Largest Portfolio Position, On Path To Become My Largest Holding
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets note rising conflict risk is lifting gold in early trade — an immediate macro driver that tends to boost GLD flows during bouts of geopolitical risk. Gold Edges Higher Amid Growing Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note gold is “hanging” around $5,000 with market attention on U.S. data (GDP, PCE) and housing — these macro prints will determine whether flows persist or pause. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $5000 Level As Traders Focus On Geopolitical Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage emphasizes active intra-day levels and trader guidance — useful for short-term entry/exit but less decisive for GLD’s medium-term trend. Gold market analysis for February 20 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical notes warn a bearish bias persists while price remains below short-term moving averages (20-day), implying potential pullbacks if momentum fades. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
- Negative Sentiment: Fed-related headlines (hawkish minutes, shifting rate-cut odds) can create volatility and intermittent selling pressure that may cap near-term gains for GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pressure Builds – Will Gold Smash $5,020 or Stall?
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
