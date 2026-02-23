SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $468.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

