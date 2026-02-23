Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after buying an additional 488,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,522,000 after buying an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,664,000 after acquiring an additional 320,627 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Rockwell Automation

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Zacks Research raised Rockwell's FY2027 EPS view to $13.36 (from $12.71) and nudged FY2026 to $11.81, signaling stronger longer‑term earnings expectations that can support valuation expansion and justify the stock's premium multiple.

Zacks increased several quarterly estimates for 2026–2027 (notably Q2 2026 to $2.83 and multiple Q2–Q4 2027 quarterly estimates), reinforcing a view of improving cadence into FY2027 and reducing near‑term forecast dispersion.

Customer win / product validation — Rockwell announced DLG Group's deployment of its Computerized Maintenance Management System, citing a targeted ~10% reduction in downtime; tangible customer deployments like this support recurring software/services revenue and cross‑sell potential. Rockwell Automation Announces DLG Group's Computerized Maintenance Management System Deployment to Drive 10% Downtime Reduction

Zacks retains a "Hold" rating on ROK — while estimates were moved around, the unchanged rating suggests analysts see upside balanced by valuation and execution risks in the near term.

Investor commentary on valuation: a recent Yahoo Finance piece reviews whether ROK's multi‑year gains leave less upside, useful for sentiment but not new company data. Is It Too Late To Consider Rockwell Automation (ROK) After Strong Multi‑Year Gains?

Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 EPS materially (from $3.46 to $3.23) — a meaningful near‑term downgrade that could pressure next quarter sentiment and short‑term investor expectations.

Smaller cuts to Q1 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates indicate mixed near‑term momentum — while FY outlook was lifted, quarter‑to‑quarter revisions are uneven and introduce some execution risk for upcoming reports.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $398.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.28. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total value of $323,248.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,208.90. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,728. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

