Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $872,000 Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 779,802 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Novavax by 1,202.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Novavax from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.58.

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company’s lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

