Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,342.09. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

