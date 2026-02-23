Clearstead Trust LLC Has $86 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 14.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $85,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Article Title

Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Article Title

The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Article Title

High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Article Title

Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Article Title

Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Negative Sentiment: Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Article Title

Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Article Title

Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Negative Sentiment: Although the Supreme Court struck down the tariff plan, several pieces note lingering policy maneuvers and legal/administrative follow-ups—meaning political risk hasn’t fully disappeared. That uncertainty can keep a lid on valuations for now. Article Title

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.50. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

