Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 184.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 254.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $156.42 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.