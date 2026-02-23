Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,406 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

