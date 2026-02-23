JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $458,104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,072,000 after acquiring an additional 924,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More.

Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More.

JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More.

JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More.

Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More.

Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares (~$15.4M) and reports show Jamie Dimon sold stock (reported ~$21M); several other insiders also trimmed positions. Large, high‑profile sales are weighing on near‑term sentiment even if they could reflect diversification or tax planning. Read More. and Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.22. The firm has a market cap of $838.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.