Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 60.5% in the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $209.56 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.03.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

