NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $21.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $314.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.95 and a 200-day moving average of $280.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokers have raised price targets and highlighted AI/cloud upside (UBS, Canaccord), citing Gemini adoption and generative‑AI capex that could add meaningful cloud revenue. UBS generative AI capex note

Analysts and brokers have raised price targets and highlighted AI/cloud upside (UBS, Canaccord), citing Gemini adoption and generative‑AI capex that could add meaningful cloud revenue. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet committed to a major $15B America‑India Connect initiative and announced partnerships (Zillow, Sea) that expand Gemini/Cloud into verticals — positive for long‑term cloud/ads monetization and market reach. America-India Connect announcement

Alphabet committed to a major $15B America‑India Connect initiative and announced partnerships (Zillow, Sea) that expand Gemini/Cloud into verticals — positive for long‑term cloud/ads monetization and market reach. Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional buying from hedge funds (e.g., Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking) signals conviction in Alphabet’s AI/Cloud thesis and can support the stock through execution milestones. Appaloosa increases stake

Notable institutional buying from hedge funds (e.g., Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking) signals conviction in Alphabet’s AI/Cloud thesis and can support the stock through execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Product demos (Gemini AI coach, music features) and consumer launches (Pixel device with AI features) improve user engagement and positioning but are not immediate revenue drivers. Gemini demo on CNBC

Product demos (Gemini AI coach, music features) and consumer launches (Pixel device with AI features) improve user engagement and positioning but are not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for February shows anomalies (zeros/NaN) and provides no clear bearish signal at present; treat the statistic cautiously until reconciled.

Reported short‑interest data for February shows anomalies (zeros/NaN) and provides no clear bearish signal at present; treat the statistic cautiously until reconciled. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: senior execs disclosed sizable sales (Sundar Pichai, John Kent Walker), which markets often view as a modest near‑term negative signal despite normal tax/liquidity reasons. Pichai sale filing Walker sale filing

Insider selling: senior execs disclosed sizable sales (Sundar Pichai, John Kent Walker), which markets often view as a modest near‑term negative signal despite normal tax/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Legal/IP risk: prosecutors have charged engineers in an alleged scheme to steal Google trade secrets and pass files abroad — reputational and security concerns that could invite regulatory scrutiny. Trade-secrets indictment

Legal/IP risk: prosecutors have charged engineers in an alleged scheme to steal Google trade secrets and pass files abroad — reputational and security concerns that could invite regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Execution/supply risks: DeepMind’s CEO warned that memory‑chip shortages constrain agentic AI research/deployment, which could slow rollout timing or raise costs for compute‑intensive initiatives. DeepMind chip shortage comments

Execution/supply risks: DeepMind’s CEO warned that memory‑chip shortages constrain agentic AI research/deployment, which could slow rollout timing or raise costs for compute‑intensive initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Several institutional investors disclosed trims (Pershing Square, Longview, others). Broad portfolio rebalancing can weigh on near‑term sentiment even if longer‑term AI momentum remains. Pershing Square trim

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

