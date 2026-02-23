Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 8,992 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,014,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CVS Health by 153.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $214,240,000 after buying an additional 1,878,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.