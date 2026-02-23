BlueLinx (BXC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of ($0.4225) per share and revenue of $703.8440 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BXC opened at $72.68 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $571.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXC. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific’s distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

