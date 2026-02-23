Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.79.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $224.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.