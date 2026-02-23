Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Target were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Target alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Target by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,288,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,149,000 after acquiring an additional 79,839 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Target Stock Up 0.8%

TGT opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $127.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.