Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

CAT opened at $759.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $789.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

