Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%
CAT opened at $759.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $789.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.58.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.
Trending Headlines about Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Caterpillar reported sequential EPS growth and revenue above expectations, snapping five quarters of EPS declines — a near‑term earnings positive that supports upside if margins stabilize. CAT Sees Q4 Earnings Growth Amid Cost Pressures
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish outlook: CNBC highlights momentum from 2025 and argues there’s more upside in 2026 based on order strength and secular exposures — a catalyst for positive analyst sentiment and fund flows. This industrial giant is off to the races in 2026 after a strong 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Mining tech M&A: Caterpillar completed the RPMGlobal acquisition to bolster software and data offerings — a strategic move to increase recurring, higher‑margin services revenue over time. Caterpillar acquires RPMGlobal to bolster mining tech solutions
- Positive Sentiment: Battery/capacity push: Caterpillar‑backed investments (ElevenEs Series B & reported mega battery plant plans) expand electrification exposure — long‑term growth potential in mining and power systems. ElevenEs Held 1st Closing of Its Series B Investment Round
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center demand angle: Coverage points to Caterpillar exposure to data‑center power and electrification — a structural demand story that could diversify revenue beyond equipment cycles. Can AI Infrastructure Spending Keep CAT Stock Climbing?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events: Management will appear at CONEXPO and recently presented at Barclays — useful for incremental guidance but not immediate catalysts until management commentary or updates. Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed to Participate in Fireside Chat at CONEXPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Benchmarking: Caterpillar is among the Dow leaders YTD — positive sentiment but not a direct fundamental driver. Caterpillar, Honeywell, and Chevron Lead the Dow Jones in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple disclosed sales (including CAO William Schaupp and other senior officers) have been reported this week — raising short‑term selling pressure and investor concern about timing. Insider Selling: Caterpillar CAO Sells 972 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and estimate risks: Reports flag tariffs, rising input costs and margin compression heading into 2026; Zacks has trimmed near‑term EPS estimates — a clear short‑term earnings risk. CAT Sees Q4 Earnings Growth Amid Cost Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Coverage on mining tech and battery moves calls attention to a rich CAT valuation vs. the added execution risk of new initiatives — could limit multiple expansion. Caterpillar’s Mining Tech And Battery Moves Confront Rich Valuation Concerns
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
