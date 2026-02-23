Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $204,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

CVX opened at $183.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

