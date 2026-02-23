The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Clorox by 253.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $123.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $159.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view to $7.23 and upgraded select quarterly/annual estimates (including Q1 2028 to $1.37 and Q4 2026/2027 increases), signaling modestly better forward earnings visibility that can support the stock.

Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view to $7.23 and upgraded select quarterly/annual estimates (including Q1 2028 to $1.37 and Q4 2026/2027 increases), signaling modestly better forward earnings visibility that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Clorox published a consumer research report “Home Care Redefined” that underscores evolving demand for wellness- and convenience-oriented home-care products — a strategic tailwind for branded consumer staples. Home Care Redefined

Clorox published a consumer research report “Home Care Redefined” that underscores evolving demand for wellness- and convenience-oriented home-care products — a strategic tailwind for branded consumer staples. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference; slides and prepared remarks provide more detail on strategy, cost actions and growth initiatives — useful for longer-term positioning but not an immediate earnings surprise. CAGNY Slides Transcript

Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference; slides and prepared remarks provide more detail on strategy, cost actions and growth initiatives — useful for longer-term positioning but not an immediate earnings surprise. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (several Q2–Q3 2026/2027 cuts and FY2027 lowered to $6.74), reflecting caution about near-term volume/mix or cost pressure — a potential headwind for sentiment and short-term guidance expectations.

Zacks trimmed multiple near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (several Q2–Q3 2026/2027 cuts and FY2027 lowered to $6.74), reflecting caution about near-term volume/mix or cost pressure — a potential headwind for sentiment and short-term guidance expectations. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a “Hold” on CLX (reported as “receives a Hold”), which keeps sell-side sentiment neutral-to-cautious and may limit near-term upside from upgrades. Wells Fargo Hold

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

