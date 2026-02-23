Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 31,953 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,953 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Kenvue by 137.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 452,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Kenvue by 138.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 575,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

