Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 36,477 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 220,687 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

