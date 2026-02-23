Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Marriott International by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $858,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,857,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Q4 & FY2024 Results / Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Dividend Notice

Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Yahoo: Consumer Discretionary Picks

Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Nasdaq: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. MSN: Bonvoy Festival

Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — large, disclosed sales by CEO Anthony Capuano (63,000 shares) and multiple senior executives (including Rajeev Menon, David Marriott, EVP sales) created visible supply and likely amplified downward pressure on the share price. These are open SEC‑filed sales that can spook investors even when sales are part of pre‑arranged plans. CEO Sale (SEC filing)

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $347.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.55 and its 200 day moving average is $291.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total transaction of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,633.97. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,000. The trade was a 36.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $35,032,104 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

