Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $398.63 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $438.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.28.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,728. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $965,250.02. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Research raised Rockwell's FY2027 EPS view to $13.36 (from $12.71) and nudged FY2026 to $11.81, signaling stronger longer‑term earnings expectations that can support valuation expansion and justify the stock's premium multiple.

Zacks increased several quarterly estimates for 2026–2027 (notably Q2 2026 to $2.83 and multiple Q2–Q4 2027 quarterly estimates), reinforcing a view of improving cadence into FY2027 and reducing near‑term forecast dispersion.

Customer win / product validation — Rockwell announced DLG Group's deployment of its Computerized Maintenance Management System, citing a targeted ~10% reduction in downtime; tangible customer deployments like this support recurring software/services revenue and cross‑sell potential.

Zacks retains a "Hold" rating on ROK — while estimates were moved around, the unchanged rating suggests analysts see upside balanced by valuation and execution risks in the near term.

Investor commentary on valuation: a recent Yahoo Finance piece reviews whether ROK's multi‑year gains leave less upside, useful for sentiment but not new company data.

Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 EPS materially (from $3.46 to $3.23) — a meaningful near‑term downgrade that could pressure next quarter sentiment and short‑term investor expectations.

Smaller cuts to Q1 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates indicate mixed near‑term momentum — while FY outlook was lifted, quarter‑to‑quarter revisions are uneven and introduce some execution risk for upcoming reports.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

