Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,432.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 13,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $201.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.93.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

