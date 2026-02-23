Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Position Increased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,802,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after buying an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,554,000 after buying an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $97,080,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Q4 beat and record backlog — Quanta posted Q4 revenue of $7.84B and adjusted EPS of $3.16 (above estimates), with year-end total backlog near $44B, strengthening revenue visibility.

Strong FY2026 guidance — management set adjusted EPS of $12.65–$13.35 and revenue of ~$33.25–$33.75B, well above consensus, signaling double‑digit growth expectations that underpin valuation re-rating.

Analysts raising targets — UBS boosted its PT to $646 (buy) and Truist raised its PT to $643, reflecting upgraded earnings/valuation assumptions and creating further upside reference points for investors.

Earnings call and analyst commentary — management emphasized accelerating electric-infrastructure demand and tuck-in acquisitions; call transcripts and summaries provide color on margin drivers and backlog composition.

Insider and institutional flows mixed — recent reporting shows notable insider sales and some large institutional position reductions alongside others adding shares; such flows can add volatility and signal portfolio rebalancing.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.05.

PWR opened at $552.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.58 and its 200-day moving average is $434.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $565.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

