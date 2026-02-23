Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,840.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting EPAM Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.78 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.