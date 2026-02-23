Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 112,320 Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 112,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 153.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 0.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OUST opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $158,999.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 183,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,760.84. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $36,391.65. Following the sale, the director owned 123,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,066.08. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

