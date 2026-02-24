ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Krista Davis Sells 1,730 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,730 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $134,922.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,021.37. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Krista Davis sold 2,084 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $161,572.52.

On Thursday, December 18th, Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $133,652.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4%

ANIP opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

