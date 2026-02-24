City (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles Hageboeck Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Hageboeck sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $159,795.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,697.72. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. City Holding Company has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $133.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in City by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

