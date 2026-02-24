Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Michael Goldstone Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $323,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,717.40. The trade was a 26.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 250.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Featured Articles

