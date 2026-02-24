Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Margaret Hayne Sells 2,185 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $153,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,943,192 shares in the company, valued at $136,217,759.20. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $657,976.50.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $663,856.29.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $685,322.19.

On Monday, February 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $666,002.88.

On Friday, January 30th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $656,483.22.

On Thursday, January 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 8,750 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $612,762.50.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 2,890 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $202,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Margaret Hayne sold 1,814 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,980.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $664,229.61.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $657,603.18.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.6%

URBN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 203.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 279,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Urban Outfitters

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating on URBN, which supports investor confidence in earnings and the growth outlook. Telsey Reiterates Outperform

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating on URBN, which supports investor confidence in earnings and the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A recent valuation piece notes URBN has pulled back from highs and highlights its strong long-term returns, arguing the share-price weakness improves the valuation entry point for longer-term investors. This is a mixed signal — attractive for value-focused buyers, but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Check

A recent valuation piece notes URBN has pulled back from highs and highlights its strong long-term returns, arguing the share-price weakness improves the valuation entry point for longer-term investors. This is a mixed signal — attractive for value-focused buyers, but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by top executives is pressuring the stock: CEO Richard Hayne and Co‑President Margaret Hayne sold multiple tranches of shares in February (combined total in the tens of thousands of shares — roughly ~43k shares across recent filings, representing roughly $3.0M of sales). Such concentrated insider disposals often weigh on sentiment even though both retain large majority stakes (the CEO still owns ~17.4M shares). See the SEC filings and reporting on the insider trades for details. Insider Filing 1 Insider Filing 2 Fool: CCO Sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.