ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Krista Davis Sells 2,084 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $161,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,487.29. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 20th, Krista Davis sold 1,730 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $134,922.70.

On Thursday, December 18th, Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $133,652.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. Barclays began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

