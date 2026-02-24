Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella Sells 1,580 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,580 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $207,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,844.15. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ENTG opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

More Entegris News

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat published a feature on the AI-driven nanotech supply chain that calls out Entegris as a critical supplier of ultra‑pure materials, filters and contamination-control systems — reinforcing durable demand exposure to AI chip buildouts. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It

MarketBeat published a feature on the AI-driven nanotech supply chain that calls out Entegris as a critical supplier of ultra‑pure materials, filters and contamination-control systems — reinforcing durable demand exposure to AI chip buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms have recently raised targets or maintained constructive ratings (Citigroup, BMO, Mizuho, Zacks upgrades noted in coverage), supporting the stock’s momentum and investor confidence. ENTG on MarketBeat

Several sell‑side firms have recently raised targets or maintained constructive ratings (Citigroup, BMO, Mizuho, Zacks upgrades noted in coverage), supporting the stock’s momentum and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus: $0.70 EPS vs. $0.67 expected and revenue of $823.9M vs. $811.0M, with Q1 2026 guidance set at $0.70–$0.78 — a mixed but broadly in‑line report that reduces near‑term earnings uncertainty. ENTG on MarketBeat

Recent quarterly results beat consensus: $0.70 EPS vs. $0.67 expected and revenue of $823.9M vs. $811.0M, with Q1 2026 guidance set at $0.70–$0.78 — a mixed but broadly in‑line report that reduces near‑term earnings uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Entegris pays a small quarterly dividend ($0.10; ~0.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders but not a major driver of the share move. ENTG Dividend Info

Entegris pays a small quarterly dividend ($0.10; ~0.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders but not a major driver of the share move. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales reported: CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares at ~$135 (~$1.54M) — reducing her stake by ~25% — and two senior VPs also sold smaller positions on Feb. 20. While insiders may sell for many personal reasons, the size and timing of these trades can prompt near‑term investor concern about insider conviction. Entegris CFO Linda Lagorga Sells 11,438 Shares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,560,000 after buying an additional 412,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,325,000 after buying an additional 540,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,152,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,071,000 after buying an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.