Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Olivier Blachier Sells 1,664 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $218,799.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,560.53. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegris by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 424,812 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Entegris by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

More Entegris News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat published a feature on the AI-driven nanotech supply chain that calls out Entegris as a critical supplier of ultra‑pure materials, filters and contamination-control systems — reinforcing durable demand exposure to AI chip buildouts. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It

MarketBeat published a feature on the AI-driven nanotech supply chain that calls out Entegris as a critical supplier of ultra‑pure materials, filters and contamination-control systems — reinforcing durable demand exposure to AI chip buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms have recently raised targets or maintained constructive ratings (Citigroup, BMO, Mizuho, Zacks upgrades noted in coverage), supporting the stock’s momentum and investor confidence. ENTG on MarketBeat

Several sell‑side firms have recently raised targets or maintained constructive ratings (Citigroup, BMO, Mizuho, Zacks upgrades noted in coverage), supporting the stock’s momentum and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus: $0.70 EPS vs. $0.67 expected and revenue of $823.9M vs. $811.0M, with Q1 2026 guidance set at $0.70–$0.78 — a mixed but broadly in‑line report that reduces near‑term earnings uncertainty. ENTG on MarketBeat

Recent quarterly results beat consensus: $0.70 EPS vs. $0.67 expected and revenue of $823.9M vs. $811.0M, with Q1 2026 guidance set at $0.70–$0.78 — a mixed but broadly in‑line report that reduces near‑term earnings uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Entegris pays a small quarterly dividend ($0.10; ~0.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders but not a major driver of the share move. ENTG Dividend Info

Entegris pays a small quarterly dividend ($0.10; ~0.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders but not a major driver of the share move. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales reported: CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares at ~$135 (~$1.54M) — reducing her stake by ~25% — and two senior VPs also sold smaller positions on Feb. 20. While insiders may sell for many personal reasons, the size and timing of these trades can prompt near‑term investor concern about insider conviction. Entegris CFO Linda Lagorga Sells 11,438 Shares

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.