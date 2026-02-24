Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Richard Hayne Sells 2,497 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $175,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,460,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,949,645.20. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Key Urban Outfitters News

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 22.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating on URBN, which supports investor confidence in earnings and the growth outlook. Telsey Reiterates Outperform

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating on URBN, which supports investor confidence in earnings and the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A recent valuation piece notes URBN has pulled back from highs and highlights its strong long-term returns, arguing the share-price weakness improves the valuation entry point for longer-term investors. This is a mixed signal — attractive for value-focused buyers, but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Check

A recent valuation piece notes URBN has pulled back from highs and highlights its strong long-term returns, arguing the share-price weakness improves the valuation entry point for longer-term investors. This is a mixed signal — attractive for value-focused buyers, but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by top executives is pressuring the stock: CEO Richard Hayne and Co‑President Margaret Hayne sold multiple tranches of shares in February (combined total in the tens of thousands of shares — roughly ~43k shares across recent filings, representing roughly $3.0M of sales). Such concentrated insider disposals often weigh on sentiment even though both retain large majority stakes (the CEO still owns ~17.4M shares). See the SEC filings and reporting on the insider trades for details. Insider Filing 1 Insider Filing 2 Fool: CCO Sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.