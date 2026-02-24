Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,092. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.4%

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 626,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

