Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. Integer has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Integer’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Integer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

