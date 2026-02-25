Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ketron Financial bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

