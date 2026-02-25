Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citigroup stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

