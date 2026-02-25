Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Shares of JPM opened at $297.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $801.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.23 and a 200-day moving average of $308.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

