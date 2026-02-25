Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,413 shares of company stock valued at $77,964,709. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

